Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $90.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average is $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

