Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Regions Financial posted sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Regions Financial by 190.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 60,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 39,652 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 45.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 75.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 52,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 62,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

