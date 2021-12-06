Reinhart Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Reinhart Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 48.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,445 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 67,359 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Universal Health Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $121.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

