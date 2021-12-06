Renalytix AI (RNLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Renalytix AI to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of RNLX stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.70. Renalytix AI has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $590.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.02.
Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.
About Renalytix AI
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
Recommended Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.