Renalytix AI (RNLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Renalytix AI to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RNLX stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.70. Renalytix AI has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $590.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renalytix AI stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) by 189.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Renalytix AI worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

