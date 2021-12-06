Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,060.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNSHF. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4,695.00 target price on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Renishaw from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4,399.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS:RNSHF traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $76.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.60. Renishaw has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $97.00.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

