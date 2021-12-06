Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tuesday Morning (TUEM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS: TUEM):

12/2/2021 – Tuesday Morning was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

12/1/2021 – Tuesday Morning was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

11/25/2021 – Tuesday Morning was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

11/24/2021 – Tuesday Morning was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

11/18/2021 – Tuesday Morning was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

11/17/2021 – Tuesday Morning was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

11/11/2021 – Tuesday Morning was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

TUEM stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.14. 524,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.01.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Tuesday Morning had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Paul Metcalf bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Marc Katz purchased 150,000 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $256,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 485,925 shares of company stock worth $851,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUEM. Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,509,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,251,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,110,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,309,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

