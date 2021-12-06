Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tuesday Morning (TUEM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS: TUEM):

12/2/2021 – Tuesday Morning was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

12/1/2021 – Tuesday Morning was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

11/25/2021 – Tuesday Morning was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

11/24/2021 – Tuesday Morning was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

11/18/2021 – Tuesday Morning was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

11/17/2021 – Tuesday Morning was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

11/11/2021 – Tuesday Morning was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of Tuesday Morning stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 524,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Get Tuesday Morning Co alerts:

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Paul Metcalf acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fred Hand acquired 235,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $427,024.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 485,925 shares of company stock valued at $851,524. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 183,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.