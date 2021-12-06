Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) CAO Sells $20,423.10 in Stock

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) CAO Lisa G. Wolf sold 10,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $20,423.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Resonant Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 157.03% and a negative net margin of 1,508.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Resonant Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resonant by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 111,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 1,153.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 546,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

