Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,861,000 after purchasing an additional 107,959 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 281,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

