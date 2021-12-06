Reviewing BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) & Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

BioDelivery Sciences International has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 6.21, indicating that its share price is 521% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioDelivery Sciences International and Capricor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International 18.81% 27.47% 12.61% Capricor Therapeutics -5,621.25% -53.48% -44.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BioDelivery Sciences International and Capricor Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International 0 1 2 0 2.67 Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus price target of $6.92, suggesting a potential upside of 168.09%. Capricor Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 349.83%. Given Capricor Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capricor Therapeutics is more favorable than BioDelivery Sciences International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioDelivery Sciences International and Capricor Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International $156.47 million 1.63 $25.71 million $0.31 8.32 Capricor Therapeutics $310,000.00 225.13 -$13.66 million ($0.82) -3.52

BioDelivery Sciences International has higher revenue and earnings than Capricor Therapeutics. Capricor Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioDelivery Sciences International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International beats Capricor Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

