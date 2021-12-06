Reviewing IGO (IGOI) & Its Peers

IGO (OTCMKTS: IGOI) is one of 30 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare IGO to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of IGO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IGO and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IGO $62.72 million $4.43 million 6.46 IGO Competitors $1.23 billion $3.26 million 34.42

IGO’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IGO. IGO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares IGO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGO 5.63% N/A N/A IGO Competitors -8.05% -16.13% 0.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for IGO and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGO 0 0 0 0 N/A IGO Competitors 225 1257 2200 65 2.56

As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.92%. Given IGO’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IGO has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

IGO has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGO’s rivals have a beta of 1.50, indicating that their average share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IGO rivals beat IGO on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

IGO Company Profile

iGo, Inc. engages in the provision of metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting and wood cutting industries to the global market. The company was founded on May 4, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

