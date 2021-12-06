Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $26.10 on Monday. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

