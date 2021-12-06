Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 771.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up about 0.6% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,933,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $295.36. 178,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,791. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $210.41 and a one year high of $318.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.63.

