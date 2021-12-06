Rheos Capital Works Inc. Boosts Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 22.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

CCI opened at $184.86 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.58%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

