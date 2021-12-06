Rheos Capital Works Inc. Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.2% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $24,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 57,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $70.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.