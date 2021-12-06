Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $11.01 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 206,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,008,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $200.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.