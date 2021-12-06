Rheos Capital Works Inc. Raises Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 124.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Lamb Weston worth $16,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $53.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.71%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

