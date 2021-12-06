RH’s (RH) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

RH (NYSE:RH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $600.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $760.00. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RH. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.33.

NYSE:RH opened at $537.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $643.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $664.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. RH has a 1-year low of $411.88 and a 1-year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,093,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RH by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 334,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,382,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in RH by 912.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after buying an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

