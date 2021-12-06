Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) target price on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,042.31 ($65.88).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,578.50 ($59.82) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,692.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,406.14. The company has a market capitalization of £74.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($56.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total transaction of £32,953.32 ($43,053.72). Insiders sold a total of 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,411 in the last 90 days.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

