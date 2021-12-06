Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research report report published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 104.67 on Friday. Rivian has a fifty-two week low of 95.20 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe bought 128,175 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 9,997,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker bought 20,000 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

