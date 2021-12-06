RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Trading Up 7%

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $13.33. Approximately 47,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,377,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,859 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $16,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at $11,562,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 33.1% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,284,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,793,000 after acquiring an additional 567,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.