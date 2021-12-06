RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Trading Up 7%

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $13.33. Approximately 47,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,377,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.69%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,859 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $16,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at $11,562,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 33.1% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,284,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,793,000 after acquiring an additional 567,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.
RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RLJ)
RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.
Read More: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.