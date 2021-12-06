RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,756,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 212,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.2% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

