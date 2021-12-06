RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $23.46 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $167.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

