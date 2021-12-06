RMB Capital Management LLC Has $802,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 5.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $50,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $116,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 0.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,960 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 7.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $155.94 on Monday. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

