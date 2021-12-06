RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,520 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies stock opened at $78.92 on Monday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.18 and a 52 week high of $108.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCOR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $159,210.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 25,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $2,048,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,771,544 shares of company stock worth $163,938,863 in the last ninety days.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.