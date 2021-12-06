RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 14,221 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,221 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $7,473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $83.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.23. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of -157.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

