RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 806 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 405.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.51.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.