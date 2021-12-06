RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 15.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $738,833.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $147,734,623. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $205.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 101.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.14 and a 1 year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ROKU. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.64.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

