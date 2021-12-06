ROAD (ROAD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $64,389.00

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 6th. ROAD has a market capitalization of $65,941.53 and approximately $64,389.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ROAD has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.32 or 0.08446952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00059163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,054.58 or 1.00055442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00077147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002599 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

