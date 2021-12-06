Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 226 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $33,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,715 shares of company stock worth $15,973,935. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

NOW stock opened at $613.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $659.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $601.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

