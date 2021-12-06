Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $39,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 513.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,294,000 after purchasing an additional 431,029 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,731,793,000 after acquiring an additional 166,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after acquiring an additional 139,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

URI stock opened at $332.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $364.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.01. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.