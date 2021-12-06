Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $28.64 Million Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,321 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.49% of ManpowerGroup worth $28,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 734,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,330,000 after acquiring an additional 30,638 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 76.2% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.0% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,975,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN opened at $92.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.04. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

