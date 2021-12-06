Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $30.80 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 36.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,059 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $30,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 63.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $544.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.39, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.52.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $1,108,601.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,301 shares of company stock worth $25,798,974. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

