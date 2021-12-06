Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,969 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Illumina worth $41,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Illumina by 8.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,448 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $675,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.6% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.75.

ILMN stock opened at $347.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $335.68 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,190 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

