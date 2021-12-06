Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 263,905 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 263,905 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $35,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 74.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 281,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $273,996,000. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 42,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $103.30 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.74 and its 200-day moving average is $130.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.07.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

