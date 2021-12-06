ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Capitalization Tops $12.10 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $12.10 million and $1.50 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012252 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.22 or 0.00205371 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000924 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

