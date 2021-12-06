Royal Bank of Canada Boosts GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $68.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

GMS stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.02. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $294,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $486,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,383 shares of company stock worth $1,845,116. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in GMS by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in GMS by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,469 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in GMS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

