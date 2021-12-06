Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $90.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPAR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,074 over the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

