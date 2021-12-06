Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $43.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

NASDAQ BASE traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $24.96. 7,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,399. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

