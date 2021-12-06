Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of HYI opened at $14.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.