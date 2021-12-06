Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Codexis were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDXS. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Codexis alerts:

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $32.56 on Monday. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.66 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CDXS. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

In other Codexis news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $2,138,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.