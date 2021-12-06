Royal Bank of Canada Sells 336 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,221 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Merchants by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $40.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.