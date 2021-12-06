Royal Bank of Canada Takes Position in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 98,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGLX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

EGLX stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.46 million and a PE ratio of -10.63. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

