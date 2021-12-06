Royal Fund Management LLC Buys 838 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after buying an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,035,000 after buying an additional 498,261 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,049,000 after buying an additional 451,946 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $27.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.82. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

