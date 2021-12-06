Royal Fund Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,389.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,420.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,419.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.