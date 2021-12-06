Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 33.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after buying an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $3,576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $1,793,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,918,000 after purchasing an additional 463,275 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $102.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.48. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $115.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.92.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

