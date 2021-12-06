Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Royal Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $333.81 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

