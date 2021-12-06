RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN) Financial Review

Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Decision Diagnostics and RumbleON’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RumbleON $416.43 million 1.34 -$25.00 million ($8.66) -4.32

Decision Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RumbleON.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Decision Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of RumbleON shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Decision Diagnostics and RumbleON, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decision Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A RumbleON 0 0 4 0 3.00

RumbleON has a consensus price target of $58.80, suggesting a potential upside of 57.18%. Given RumbleON’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Decision Diagnostics.

Volatility and Risk

Decision Diagnostics has a beta of -2.33, indicating that its stock price is 333% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Decision Diagnostics and RumbleON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A RumbleON -6.36% -32.03% -10.97%

Summary

RumbleON beats Decision Diagnostics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Decision Diagnostics Company Profile

Decision Diagnostics Corp. engages in prescription and non-prescription diagnostics and home testing products. It provides blood glucose home testing test strips and exciting new concepts for blood testing monitors. The company diagnostics also provides smart phone based electronic medical record applications which allow physicians to carry access and update their patients’ histories, medication data and best care guidelines at the point of care. Decision Diagnostics was founded on July 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc. engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics and Transportation segment offers nationwide automotive transportation services between dealerships and auctions. The company was founded by Matthew A. Lane, Marshall Chesrown, and Steven Richard Berrard on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

