Ryan Stokes Acquires 150,000 Shares of Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) Stock

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) insider Ryan Stokes bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.17 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$174,750.00 ($123,063.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

