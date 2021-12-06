Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Raised to Buy at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $75.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $61.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.13.

NYSE:RHP opened at $76.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $96.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

