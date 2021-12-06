Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Raised to Buy at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $75.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $61.00.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.13.
NYSE:RHP opened at $76.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $96.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
Read More: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.